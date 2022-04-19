US dollar hits fresh 2-year high as yen tumbles in longest-ever losing streak

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The US dollar rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday (April 18) as Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank shouldn't rule out rate increases of 75 basis points.

The greenback also climbed to a new 20-year peak of 126.98 yen versus the Japanese currency, highlighting the contrast in monetary policy between a hawkish Fed and an ultra-dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The US rate futures market has priced in a 96 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point tightening at next month's Fed policy meeting, and about 215 basis points in cumulative rate increases in 2022, providing ample support for the dollar.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, surged to 100.86, the highest since April 2020. It was last up 0.3 per cent at 100.77.

"There is indeed history that when the Fed plans for hiking and tightening, the buck ends up losing during those cycles, but at the moment there is little in optimism out there that can knock the buck down," said Juan Perez, director of FX trading at Monex USA in Washington.

The Japanese currency slid against the dollar for a 12th consecutive session on Monday after BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda carefully ramped up his warnings on sharp yen moves while sticking with his commitment to keep stimulating a fragile economy.

"The move in the yen is incredible," said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at CIBC. "But given the differing stances of the Fed and BOJ, it shouldn't be all that surprising."

The currency was little changed in early Asia trading on Tuesday.

Mr Kuroda is facing a balancing act as he tries to ensure that cracks don't emerge between the government and the central bank on the need to continue with monetary stimulus. While a weak yen is a positive for the economy, a rapid drop can disrupt corporate planning and bears close watching, he said on Monday.

Monday's decline marked the yen's longest losing streak since records compiled by Bloomberg begin in 1971, when the United States left the gold standard.

The emerging consensus among traders in Tokyo is that it will reach 130 against the dollar in coming months.

"There's growing speculation about FX intervention to save the yen, although that seems unlikely," Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at forex broker XM, wrote in a research note.

"Japan would have to intervene alone since the Americans and Europeans wouldn't agree to weaken their own currencies in this inflationary environment, and Japanese authorities haven't even described the moves as 'disorderly' yet to foreshadow action."