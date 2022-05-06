US dollar dominance crushes Asian currencies amid global recession concerns

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - The US dollar is powering ahead against almost all its major global peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a selldown in stocks that is turbo-charging demand for the world's reserve currency.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained for second day on Friday (May 6), approaching a two-year high set last month as investors seek shelter amid concern Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes will send the global economy into recession.

Asian currencies were the biggest losers on Friday, with the Taiwan dollar, South Korean won and the Chinese yuan all dropping at least 0.5 per cent.

"After such a brutal selldown, you're probably not wanting to plonk your money down anywhere else other than dollars when all you're focused on is safety," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "The dollar is the only safe prize in town right now."

The Singapore dollar was trading at 1.3853 to the dollar at 12pm local time, dipping 0.05 per cent from Thursday's close, after a session low of 1. 3902 earlier in the morning.

The Singdollar has weakened about 2.7 per cent against the US currency so far this year.

Singapore's central bank has tightened its monetary policy three times since October, allowing the local dollar to strengthen against currencies of its trading partners to combat inflation.

A mix of higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty has boosted Bloomberg's dollar gauge by more than 6 per cent this year. Relentless dollar strength has hammered the yen in particular, with Japan's currency sliding almost 12 per cent since the end of December as the nation's dovish monetary policy diverges with the Fed's hawkish rhetoric.

"King dollar still has more to gain over coming months," said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, who recommends a core long dollar position in portfolios. ""The Fed remains resolute on its quest to quickly get to neutral if not going beyond."

• With additional information from The Straits Times