US consumer prices rise moderately in July; weekly jobless claims above expectations

WASHINGTON – US consumer prices increased moderately in July amid lower costs for goods, including used motor vehicles, a trend that could persuade the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged in September.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent last month, matching the gain in June, the Labour Department said on Thursday. Though the increase in the annual CPI rate picked up for the first time in 13 months, that was because it was calculated from a lower base after prices subsided in July 2022 following a jump that had boosted inflation to a pace not seen in more than 40 years.

The CPI advanced 3.2 per cent in the 12 months through July. That followed a 3 per cent rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Annual consumer prices have come down from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022. The Fed has a 2 per cent inflation target.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the CPI would rise 0.2 per cent last month and by 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“Overall, the trend in inflation is more firmly on a downward path than at the start of the year,” said Mr Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“While headline inflation has made quick work of getting back to low single digits, the year-over-year pace is likely to get stuck around 3 per cent through the end of the year. This would keep a sustained return to the Fed’s target in the distance.”

The CPI report on Thursday is one of two before the US central bank’s Sept 19-20 policy meeting. Financial markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to leave its policy rate unchanged at that meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2 per cent in July, matching the rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the core CPI increased 4.7 per cent after rising 4.8 per cent in June.

Core inflation was curbed by a second straight monthly drop in prices of used cars and trucks. Though rental costs continued to climb last month, the pace has slowed from January, with a further moderation expected in the second half of this year through 2024.

Independent measures show rental costs to be on a downward trend as more apartment buildings come on the market. Rent measures in the CPI tend to lag the independent gauges by several months.

Also pointing to a disinflationary trend becoming entrenched, a National Federation of Independent Business survey this week showed the share of small businesses citing inflation as their single most important problem dropped in July to the lowest level since November 2021.

The proportion of businesses raising prices was the smallest in 2½ years.

A cooling labour market should also help to restrain inflation.

The government reported last week that the economy added 187,000 jobs in July, the second-smallest count since December 2020. Nevertheless, labour market conditions remain tight, with the unemployment rate at more than 50-year lows, keeping wage gains elevated.