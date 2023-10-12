US consumer prices rise at brisk pace for second straight month

US consumer prices advanced at a brisk pace for a second month in September, underscoring the Federal Reserve’s intent to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The so-called core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.3 per cent last month, Bureau of Labour Statistics data showed on Thursday. Economists favour the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than overall CPI. That measure climbed 0.4 per cent, boosted by energy costs.

Recent inflation data underscore how a strong labour market is underpinning consumer demand, which risks keeping price pressures above the Fed’s target. At their meeting in September, a majority of officials saw a need for one more interest rate hike in 2023, and they may maintain that bias – despite a recent surge in bond yields – if inflation does not cool further.

That said, comments from several Fed speakers this week suggest that the central bank may hold interest rates steady when it meets on Nov 1, with several indicating that further hikes may not be necessary.

Treasury yields rose, while the S&P 500 index futures pared gains and the US dollar appreciated. Traders still priced in about a 40 per cent probability of one more quarter-point increase in 2023.

The advance reflected increases in housing costs, car insurance and recreational services like tickets for sporting events. Used cars fell by the most since early 2023, and motor vehicle parts declined by the most on record.

Shelter prices, which make up about a third of the overall CPI index, accounted for over half of the increase in the monthly advance and were boosted by the biggest jump in hotel stays in two years.

A key measure of housing costs accelerated at the fastest pace since February. Looking ahead, a sustained moderation in this category is essential for the downward trajectory of core inflation.

Excluding housing and energy, services prices climbed 0.6 per cent from August, the most in a year, according to Bloomberg calculations. While Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the importance of looking at such a metric when assessing the nation’s inflation trajectory, they compute it based on a separate index.

That measure, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, is compiled with data from the CPI report as well as the producer price index, which also rose by more than forecast last month due in part to gas prices.

Unlike services, goods prices continued to decelerate. So-called core goods prices, which exclude food and energy commodities, fell 0.4 per cent, matching the biggest drop since early in the pandemic, according to the CPI data. On an annual basis, they were little changed.