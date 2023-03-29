US consumer confidence rises as Americans shrug off bank failures

WASHINGTON - US consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March despite recent financial market turmoil sparked the collapse of two regional banks, but Americans continued to expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year.

The consumer confidence survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed more consumers planned to buy motor vehicles and household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and television sets over the next six months.

Consumers, however, were inclined to cut back discretionary spending, including on lottery tickets, visits to amusement parks, going to the movies and dining out. But they intended to increase spending on healthcare, home or auto maintenance and repair, pet care, and personal grooming.

Though the correlation between confidence and consumer spending has been weak, the survey suggested that consumption could continue to grow at a moderate clip and keep the overall economy afloat.

“Tighter financial conditions have not materially impacted consumers’ confidence about the economy,” said Mr Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The availability of jobs and low unemployment more than offset the negative impact from recent banking crises.”

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 this month from a reading of 103.4 in February. The cutoff date for the survey was March 20, 10 days after California-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. New York-based Signature Bank failed on March 12.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would be at 101.0. The rise in confidence contrasted with a deterioration in sentiment reported earlier this month by the University of Michigan. It was driven by consumers under the age of 55 and households with annual income of US$50,000 (S$66,000) and more.

The survey places more emphasis on the labour market. The share of consumers viewing jobs as “plentiful” fell, while the proportion saying jobs were “not so plentiful” rose. But the share of those saying jobs were “hard to get” dipped to the lowest level since April 2022.

The survey’s so-called labour market differential, derived from data on respondents’ views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, fell to a still-high 38.8 from 40.7 in February, remaining consistent with a tight labour market.

This measure, which correlates to the unemployment rate from the US Labour Department, was still the second-highest since last June. The jobless rate was 3.6 per cent in February.

“Views on the labour market remain broadly supportive, even if not quite as strong as last month, which points to continued resilience,” said Mr Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Consumers’ 12-month inflation expectations rose to 6.3 per cent from 6.2 per cent last month. The Federal Reserve last week raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in a nod to financial market stress.