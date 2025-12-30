Ukraine bonds at post-restructuring highs as investors see some progress in peace talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rescuers working at an apartment building hit by a Russian drone, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec 27.

LONDON - Ukraine’s government bonds rallied on Dec 28 as investors saw some positive signs in talks on a deal to end the war with Russia, with some bonds hitting their highest since emerging from 2024’s US$20 billion (S$25.7 billion) sovereign debt restructuring.

There was progress on security guarantees for Kyiv at talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec 28 but Russia and Ukraine on Dec 29 remained far apart on the main territorial issues blocking a peace agreement.

Ukraine’s bonds have surged in the last one and a half months amid a renewed push to halt the near four-year-old war and most added another 1 cent on the dollar on Dec 29, following a busy weekend of diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump said on Dec 28 that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were now “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war.

Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a call on Dec 29 with Moscow also claiming Ukraine had tried to attack Mr Putin’s Dolgiye Borody, or Long Beards, residence in northern Russia, an accusation that Kyiv denied.

Hopes for peace have been repeatedly dashed over the last year, but the moves in Ukraine’s bonds have signalled renewed optimism, among investors at least, that a truce might now be within reach.

The Dec 29 gains notably left Ukraine’s 4.5 per cent coupon 2034 and 2035 bonds - two of its most widely-traded - almost exactly where they were in early February before Mr Trump’s branding of Mr Zelensky as a “dictator” and then scolding of him in the Oval Office triggered a major collapse in prices.

The bonds have also been boosted over the last six weeks by plans for a new four-year, US$8.2 billion (S$10.5 billion) International Monetary Fund programme and a €90 billion (S$130 billion) European Union loan to shore up the government’s finances.

Kyiv has also just struck a long-awaited deal to replace the so-called “GDP warrants” that helped it clinch is 2015 post-Crimea annexation debt restructuring, but had risked draining its finances once the current war ends.

Despite their widespread gains, not all of Ukraine’s bonds are above or back to their early February highs.

Two where the payments are linked to the country’s future economic growth rather than via regular coupons, and that won’t mature for at least another 10 years, remain well below, at roughly 57 cents on the dollar, compared to almost 70 cents back in February. REUTERS