UK hiring plans grind to a halt with recession concerns rising

Rail workers on at London Euston railway station, which is closed due to a national rail strike on Oct 5, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
12 min ago

LONDON - The UK labour market is showing signs of cooling as workers and businesses prepare for a possible recession, a survey found.

The report by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed companies are starting to impose hiring freezes because of pessimism about the outlook, and employees are deciding "stay put" rather than apply for other jobs.

As a result, vacancies and the number of people placed in roles both rose at the slowest pace in more than a year and a half.

Candidates remained in short supply, however, and firms needing to fill positions were forced to pay up. The rate of starting-salary inflation moderated only slightly in September as workers demanded to be compensated for the soaring cost of living.

"With unemployment at record lows, pay continues to rise for both temporary and permanent workers starting new jobs, and activity levels across the recruitment and staffing industry remain high," said Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC. "While any economic slowdown this winter will affect the market, the extent of shortages mean that hiring will remain a focus for employers."

The tightness of the labour market is a key concern for the Bank of England, which has raised interest rate seven times since December in an effort to prevent a wage-price spiral.

Further increases are anticipated in the coming year, worsening the plight of consumers and businesses already struggling with near double-digit inflation. Some economists say the economy may already be in a recession that could stretch into the early months of 2023. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
British PM Liz Truss to review visa schemes to ease labour shortages: Report
Strike at UK's largest container ship port could drag on as workers demand 10% pay rise

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top