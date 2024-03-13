UK economy returns to growth at start of 2024

LONDON - Britain’s economy returned to growth at the start of 2024, offering some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an election expected in 2024, after it entered a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, official data showed.

British gross domestic product grew by 0.2 per cent month on month in January – boosted by a rebound in retailing and house building – after a fall of 0.1 per cent in December, in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling. Construction also performed well, with house builders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year,” Office for National Statistics statistician Liz McKeown said.

However, it is too early to know if the economy is no longer in recession. Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2023 and 0.1 per cent in the quarter before – meeting the technical definition of recession widely used in Europe.

Britain’s economy has been very sluggish since its initial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, beset by a surge in the cost of energy imports from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, by high Bank of England (BoE) interest rates.

March 13’s data showed that GDP in January was 0.3 per cent lower than a year earlier and shrank by 0.1 per cent in the three months to January, both in line with economists’ forecasts.

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “While the last few years have been tough, today’s numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy.”

The government’s Office for Budget Responsibility last week forecast an expansion of 0.8 per cent in 2024, more than the BoE’s forecast of around 0.25 per cent growth. REUTERS