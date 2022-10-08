UK accession process to be benchmark for other CPTPP trade pact applicants: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - The process of United Kingdom's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will become a benchmark for assessing other applications to join the trade bloc.

In a joint press conference after a CPTPP meeting on Saturday chaired by Singapore, trade ministers from the 11 member countries said discussions on the UK's accession were still ongoing and other applications are also under consideration.

Mr Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, said member states support the expansion of CPTPP by countries that are committed to the agreement's objectives.

"As this is the first accession by an aspirant economy, it is important that we do it well and put in place the right processes, so as to uphold the CPTPP's high standard rules and ambitious market access commitments," he said.

Japan's Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Daishiro Yamagiwa, who heads the CPTPP's Accession Working Group, said there is no deadline for approving the UK's application and that the working group is still in negotiation with the UK.

The ministers congratulated Malaysia for becoming the ninth member state to ratify the pact. The CPTPP will enter into force for Malaysia on Nov 29, 2022.

Only Brunei and Chile have yet to ratify the treaty.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement signed in March 2018 by 11 Asia-Pacific countries representing about 13 per cent of global gross domestic product. Apart from Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Brunei and Chile, the other members are Australia, Canada, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand and Vietnam.

The pact lowers barriers to trade in goods and services between member countries, which have also pledged to eliminate almost all tariffs and import charges on each other's products.

What makes CPTPP different from other FTAs is its provisions on common obligations on food regulations, environmental protections, the digital economy, investment, labour, and financial services.

Apart from the UK, China, Taiwan, Ecuador and Costa Rica have also officially applied to join the CPTPP. South Korea and Thailand have also shown interest in joining the pact.

Mr Gan said the four-year-old agreement has already started to deliver trade benefits to member states.

He referred to a study that found trade in goods among CPTPP members increased by about 15 per cent, from US$467 billion (S$700 billion) in 2019 to US$535 billion in 2021.

He said a similar upward trend for trade in services has been observed as well, driven by the growth in digital services, especially for telecommunications and information services.

He added that in the sustainability area, the members have started to discuss the development and trade of carbon credits. On the commitment to digitalisation, he said discussions have been initiated on electronic documentation of cross-border trade between member states.