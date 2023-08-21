Two thirds of S’pore consumers expect an economic downturn over the next year: Survey

SINGAPORE - Some 68 per cent of Singapore consumers foresee an economic downturn over the next six to 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday by UOB.

This is almost as high as the 70 per cent in UOB’s 2022 survey, showing Singaporeans’ gloomy outlook remains relatively unchanged from last year.

The poll also showed that the cost of living remains Singaporeans’ top concern, more so than for consumers in the region, according to findings from the bank’s fourth edition of its annual Asean Consumer Sentiment Study.

It found that 71 per cent of Singapore respondents worry about rising inflation and 64 per cent fret about increased household expenses, higher than the Asean average of 63 per cent and 57 per cent respectively, though down from last year.

Coming in third on Singaporeans’ list of concerns are long-term financial commitments (59 per cent), followed by a decline in savings or wealth holdings (also 59 per cent).

The 2023 survey was conducted in June and polled 3,400 people, including 1,000 Singaporeans. The rest came from the other Asean countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. For the first time, UOB partnered with global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group on the study.

Notably, the survey found that slightly more than a quarter of Singaporeans polled (26 per cent) had to set aside more money for everyday expenses, compared with the 20 per cent who did so last year.

A breakdown of where spending increased showed utility bills as the top culprit, affecting 43 per cent of respondents, followed by groceries at 34 per cent, and transport at 32 per cent. Singaporeans also forked out more to dine out out and travel (24 per cent).

Commenting on the survey, Ms J Teo, who works as an inhouse legal counsel for a boutique asset management firm and has an eight-year old daughter said: “Inflation has definitely impacted my daily spending: a meal outside for one can cost up to $10, and $100 at the supermarket buys me so much less than before.”

For her family, the higher costs have been most acutely felt in utilities, food and petrol.

“I’m still saving the same amount every month but have to make adjustments such as dining out less and cutting unnecessary spending. The worry is saving the same amount monthly won’t be enough for retirement now,” she lamented.

Having to set aside more for daily expenses in fact meant that less went into savings for 23 per cent of Singaporeans polled. On the brighter side, like Ms Teo, nearly three in four of those surveyed were either saving the same amount as the year before or more.

Whether the result of being more financially-savvy or having fewer financial commitments, Gen Z is Singapore’s most conservative demographic with 48 per cent planning to save more this year compared with the national average of 35 per cent. But they are also more keen to put their money to work, with 30 per cent prioritising investments versus the national average of 24 per cent.

The ability to save, in fact, was the most worrying financial situation for Singaporeans surveyed. Cited by 42 per cent of respondents, it topped the ability to plan ahead for retirement (37 per cent), afford essential items and maintain current lifestyles (both at 31 per cent).