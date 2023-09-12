Two in three S’pore employers plan to raise salaries in the year ahead: Poll

SINGAPORE – Most employers here look set to offer staff pay raises in the year ahead despite a lack of optimism about economic prospects, based on the results of a business survey out on Tuesday.

A total of 67 per cent of respondents polled in July reported that they plan to increase wages over the next 12 months, with an average raise of 6 per cent.

However, prospects appear to have dimmed compared with the previous year. More respondents – 76 per cent – said they had already raised wages in the past 12 months.

Another 32 per cent of firms said they plan to freeze pay in the next 12 months, while just 1 per cent are looking to implement pay cuts.

Breaking down the salary changes by company size, 88 per cent of large companies increased salaries in the last 12 months, and 86 per cent of them expect to increase salaries in the next 12 months.

Among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) surveyed, 73 per cent raised wages in the last 12 months, and 62 per cent expect to do the same in the next 12 months.

On the whole, 61 per cent of respondents had both increased salaries in the last 12 months and also will continue to increase salaries for the next 12 months.

These are some of the findings of the Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) Survey on Manpower and Wages, which was conducted from July 20 to July 31 this year. It surveyed 282 businesses, comprising SMEs as well as large companies, across all major industries.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said recent wage changes, while high in nominal terms, have stayed just ahead of inflation.

“For example, although last year’s wage increase was 6.5 per cent as measured by the Ministry of Manpower, which is close to what was reported by firms in the (SBF) survey, real wages increased by only 0.4 per cent due to high inflation.

“So, the projected wage growth does seem to be ahead of inflation – which is moderating – but it may in a sense just be catching up, given that real wages hardly increased last year,” said Prof Theseira.

The survey results also reflect a positive employment outlook, with 89 per cent of employers expecting no change or an increase in their number of full-time employees in the next 12 months. This is more than the 80 per cent who did not change or hired more full-time employees in the previous 12 months.

The expected salary increases and hiring come despite companies bracing themselves for weaker economic conditions and higher costs in the coming year, as well as lower revenue.