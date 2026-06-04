Trump orders US customs to crack down on tariff cheats

A new US executive order would address issues like importers’ use of shell companies and schemes that route shipments through third countries to hide their true origin.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designed to tighten customs enforcement, his latest move to ramp up protectionist trade policies.

The policy Trump signed on June 3 directs Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to use new technology to ensure contraband and illegal goods are detected and blocked from entering the US, and that products brought in are accurately accounted for, according to a White House statement.

“This executive order is really the result of many years of our front-line officers and our trade professionals seeing the tricks and abuse that the companies that were trying to cheat the system have been using,” CBP chief of staff James Kernochan said on a call with reporters after the order signing.

Officials said the order would address issues that have plagued the customs agency’s ability to enforce trade policy, including importers’ use of shell companies and schemes that route shipments through a third country in order to hide the true origin of the goods.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf said during the signing that the order is intended to provide CBP with more information about importers-of-record, or IORs, and that they correctly report what they are bringing in.

Foreign companies that bring goods into the US will also face stricter compliance requirements. There was a record US$112 billion (S$143.8 billion) gap in 2025 between what China reported exporting to the US and what was declared to CBP, Bloomberg News previously reported.

“Examples of non-compliance include undervaluing imports, withholding critical information about IORs and the goods being imported, and avoiding payment of duties through various arrangements and schemes,” the order said.

The order also ramps up the use of artificial intelligence by the customs authorities.

“We’re in the process of being able to – in real time – track every single ship and shipment that leaves every single port every day, process literally billions of bits of data, and determine with a high degree of probability, whether or not there’s some tariff evasion or possibly other problems like drugs (and) illegal contraband,” said White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on the call with reporters.

He also stressed the potential to boost revenue collection from US importers. “We’re literally going to be able to pick up tens and tens of billions of dollars just in tariff evasion alone,” he said.

Trump signed the order one day after his administration proposed new tariffs of at least 10 per cent on 60 economies accused of failing to crack down on imports produced using forced labour. Singapore, as one of those economies, could face a 12.5 per cent tariff.

It was the first major step towards rebuilding Trump’s tariff agenda after the Supreme Court struck down his global duties.

The order will not take effect right away, and many of the rule changes will be developed with input from stakeholders across the trade industry. Other changes will require legislative changes, and those proposals are being teed up over the next 45 days, according to Kernochan.

“ There are a lot of subcomponents to this executive order, and there’s a lot of regulation that’s going to be fleshed out in the next few months,” he said. BLOOMBERG