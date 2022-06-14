Treasury yields surge on US consumer price index data

TORONTO • Investors rushed to price in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate increases yesterday as the US inflation shock continued to reverberate, sending two-year Treasury yields to a 15-year high and strengthening the dollar.

Market participants are awaiting the United States central bank's updated projections on the US economy, inflation and interest rates from its policy decision last Wednesday, with a 50-basis point increase seen as a given.

Traders see 50-50 odds of the Fed raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next month, while Barclays became the first major bank to predict such a move could come this week.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed as much as 11 basis points to 3.17 per cent, the highest since 2007, after data showed that the US consumer price index last month exceeded even the highest economist estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The 10-year yield also rose, adding four basis points to 3.19 per cent.

"Fed chair (Jerome) Powell may suggest that policymakers will not rule out a rate hike of more than 50 basis points," Nomura Securities senior rates strategist Naokazu Koshimizu wrote in a note on this week's meeting.

"But the upward bias for Treasury yields is at extreme levels, so once the market prices in the probability of a 75-basis point hike, there will be short-covering."

The deepening sell-off in Treasuries reverberated through Asian markets, with Japan's 10-year yield at the 0.25 per cent ceiling that the nation's central bank tolerates.

Similar-tenor yields in New Zealand climbed above 4 per cent for the first time since 2014.

Treasuries are also sending a grim message to the Fed that its efforts to catch up with inflation will increase the prospect of a hard landing for the US economy. The signal comes in the form of shrinking gaps between short-and long-maturity yields, including a re-inverted curve between the five-and 30-year yields.

The dollar rose against every peer yesterday on the climb in yields and as investors rushed to buy the haven asset. All eyes will be on this week's Fed statement and Mr Powell's post-meeting press conference, where policymakers' characterisation of inflation and long-term forecasts for the Fed funds target - the so-called dot plot - will be critical.

While he pushed back against a 75-basis point hike at last month's meeting after his St Louis Fed colleague James Bullard said it might be worth considering, Mr Powell has not taken anything permanently off the table and has stressed the need for policy to be nimble.