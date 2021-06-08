Too early to say how global corporate tax rule changes will impact Singapore: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - It is too early to say how the global corporate tax rule changes proposed by the Group of Seven (G-7) will impact Singapore, but the Republic's overall competitiveness has never been based on taxation alone, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (June 8).

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong also said that Singapore will change its corporate tax system after a global consensus is reached on the new international rules. Any tax changes would be in close consultation with businesses and tax professionals here, he added.

The finance chief stressed that the new rules should not inadvertently weaken the incentives for businesses to invest and innovate. Otherwise, countries will all be worse off, fighting over their share of a shrinking revenue pie, he said.

G-7 finance ministers reached a landmark accord last Saturday backing the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent, an agreement that may go on to form the basis of a worldwide deal.

Major economies are aiming to discourage multinationals from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

Details are still being worked out, and the issue will be discussed among G-7 leaders meeting this weekend as well as by Group of 20

(G-20) finance ministers next month.

Mr Wong said that while it is clear that international rules for corporate taxation will change, and all jurisdictions will need to adjust their tax systems and rules accordingly, it is too early now to say how it would impact Singapore.

However, three things will not change for Singapore, the minister said.

"First, we will continue to support a multilateral consensus-based solution that is anchored on sound economic principles, promotes tax certainty, and ensures a level playing field across all jurisdictions.".

Second, as and when a global consensus is reached on the above framework, the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore will make any necessary changes to Singapore's corporate tax system, in close consultation with businesses and tax professionals, said Mr Wong.

"Third, our overall competitiveness has never been based on taxation alone. It's about ensuring a conducive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive."

Mr Wong stressed that trust, reliability and integrity are ultimately what makes Singapore an attractive place for substantial economic activities.

"We will continue to strengthen these attributes, to create good jobs and opportunities for all Singaporeans."

As for the revenue impact on Singapore of any global tax rule changes, it will depend on the parameters being set, the rules to be made, and crucially, how different governments and businesses respond to them, Mr Wong said.

The minister said the G-7 proposals will be further discussed at other international platforms. One of them is the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development-led Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting in which Singapore is already involved.

Singapore is not a G-20 member, but it has been invited to attend the meeting, and will share its views, and contribute to the broader debate. If a consensus is reached, detailed rules will need to be hammered out over several months, he said.