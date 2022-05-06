Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 7 years

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday (May 6).

The increase in inflation, driven mostly by food costs and the dissipating effect of past cellphone fee cuts, underscores a common view among economists that Japan will see price rises accelerate to the central bank's 2 per cent target in the coming months.

"The nationwide (core) inflation may rise above 2 per cent in April to June... as the picture has been the same in recent months - food price hikes have been widening," said Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute senior economist Takumi Tsunoda.

"Meanwhile, it may not keep accelerating further as the pace of the energy price inflation is slowing."

The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI) was faster than a median market forecast for a 1.8 per cent gain and followed a 0.8 per cent increase for March. The index excludes fresh food, which is a volatile factor, but includes energy items.

That marked the fastest gain since March 2015, when the index rose 2.2 per cent.

In the overall reading, which includes fresh food costs, Tokyo CPI increased 2.5 per cent in April from a year before, the fastest growth since October 2014.

The fading effect of cellphone fee cuts last year pushed up the overall CPI by 0.8 point, while non-fresh food prices drove it up by 0.17 point, the data showed.

Takeaway sushi packages, hamburgers and breads saw the biggest price hikes among food items in April, according to a government official.

Energy prices in Tokyo rose 24.6 per cent year on year in April, slower than in March, thanks to the government's fuel subsidy programmes to lower petrol and other energy costs.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) last week raised its forecast for this year's inflation rate but kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged, stressing its resolve to maintain massive stimulus until inflationary pressures were accompanied by wage rises and stronger demand.

Unlike in the United States, Japan's underlying inflation would not last when the rise in energy costs slow without broad-based price and wage hikes, said Shinkin's Mr Tsunoda.

"Such a scenario would exactly be the BOJ's current projection, where the bank would never dare to tweak its policies," he said.