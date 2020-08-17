Thailand's recession deepens with biggest GDP fall in 22 years

The coronavirus outbreak battered Thailand's tourism, exports and domestic activity.
The coronavirus outbreak battered Thailand's tourism, exports and domestic activity.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
36 min ago

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand's economy contracted the most in more than two decades, deepening its recession, as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown and restricted travel to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gross domestic product shrank 12.2 per cent from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Monday (Aug 17). The decline, the biggest since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, wasn't as bad as the median estimate of a 13 per cent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

GDP fell a seasonally adjusted 9.7 per cent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, the council said, better than the median estimate of a 11.2 per cent contraction in a Bloomberg survey

The economic council cut its full-year forecast to a 7.3 per cent-7.8 per cent contraction, compared to an earlier estimate of a 5 per cent-6 per cent fall.

Apart from logistical problems and weak global demand, exports have been pressured by gains of more than 6 per cent in the baht during the April-June quarter, making it Asia's second-best performing currency tracked by Bloomberg.

 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content