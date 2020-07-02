Temasek delays annual report until September, citing pandemic

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Singapore's investment company, Temasek, has made the decision to delay its annual report until September, citing the Covid-19 pandemic for hampering the global flow of financial information.

Temasek chief executive officer Ho Ching announced the delay in a Facebook post on Thursday morning (July 2). The company, which managed $313 billion as of March 2019, was set to release the report this month.

The delay comes at a challenging time for Temasek, which saw its public equity holdings take a beating in the first quarter. It has also made several major commitments to support portfolio companies such as Singapore Airlines.

In her post, Ms Ho said Covid-19 has forced companies around the world to delay their financial results, noting that many of Temasek's portfolio companies have multinational operations.

"Although we didn't anticipate a Covid pandemic, the economic indicators had become worrisome since last year," she wrote, adding that the company had made plans to build up its balance sheet. "Clearly, Covid is now a bigger problem than we had expected."

Meanwhile, Temasek will continue to work towards carbon neutrality for its portfolio, not just by investing in carbon solutions, but by also partnering existing and new portfolio companies to support their transition to a carbon neutral world, she added.