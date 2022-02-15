Temasek adds stakes in Grab, Robinhood and other consumer-focused companies

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Singapore's investment company Temasek added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec 31.

They include ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings, brokerage firm Robinhood Markets and fashion company Rent the Runway, according to securities filings released on Monday (Feb 14).

Temasek, which had a value of US$278.81 billion (S$375.6 billion) as at March last year, also added a position in restaurant payment company Toast Inc and sports betting firm Draft Kings.

At the same time, the fund sold all its shares in Uber Technologies, Coinbase Global and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Temasek is working with its portfolio companies to help them become more green as it focuses more on sustainability, the firm's chief sustainability officer said at the Reuters Next conference in December.