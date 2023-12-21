Talks on global e-commerce rules achieve key milestone; more progress likely in 2024

SINGAPORE – Five years of negotiations have finally hammered out part of what would be a landmark framework for e-commerce rules that will make the global digital economy more trusted and efficient.

The new deal – a World Trade Organisation (WTO) initiative – should facilitate digital transactions across many sectors of world trade while making import and export processes simpler and more seamless.

The co-convenors of the WTO’s Joint Statement Initiative on E-commerce (JSI) – Australia, Japan and Singapore – said on Dec 20 that they have reached substantial conclusion on a number of rules covering three broad areas of digital trade – trade facilitation, the open digital environment and business and consumer trust.

“This marks a significant milestone in the JSI, which commenced negotiations in January 2019,” said in a statement issued by the three conveners in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We aim to conclude negotiations in a timely manner in 2024.”

The world’s three largest economies – the United States, the European Union and China – also participated in the talks.

The 164-member WTO is the only international body that deals with the rules of trade between nations so that producers of goods and services, exporters and importers can conduct business within a globally recognised and enforceable legal framework.

The JSI was launched in 2017 by 71 WTO members that agreed to initiate work on aspects of e-commerce. Digital trade then was developing fast and is now estimated at 25 per cent of global trade, or about US$5 trillion (S$6.7 trillion).

The JSI now has 90 WTO members, which account for over 90 per cent of global trade. It aims to compile a set of digital trade rules that build on existing agreements and frameworks with the participation of as many WTO members as possible.

The co-conveners said: “These rules will facilitate the ability of JSI participants to ride the rapid growth of digital trade and deliver tangible benefits to governments, businesses and consumers.”

There is still work to be done to tackle outstanding issues, including customs duties on electronic transmissions, electronic payments, information and communications technology products that use cryptography and telecom services.

“A number of challenging proposals, including data flows and localisation, and source code, represent important issues for many participants, but they will require substantially more time for discussions as divergent approaches and sensitivities remain,” the co-conveners’ statement said.

Singapore has been active in the drive to formulate international trade rules that keep pace with the digital economy and help countries harness new opportunities.

“As a small and open economy, to Singapore, the rules-based multilateral system is our best hope for a stable international environment,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

A separate statement issued by Australia, Japan and Singapore, the WTO and several JSI members applauded the progress on e-commerce rules.