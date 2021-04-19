For Subscribers
Commentary
Talent and skills key to tackling Singapore's manufacturing challenge
SINGAPORE - The gauntlet has been thrown down. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has set Singapore's manufacturing sector a "very stretched target" of maintaining the 50 per cent growth achieved by the sector in the last 10 years for the following 10 until 2030.
Why this target has been set lies in the fact that manufacturing accounts for 21 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product.
Topics: