ST-UOB roundtable to discuss Budget measures

Measures announced in next week's Budget will be sliced and diced in a roundtable discussion organised by The Straits Times and UOB.

The roundtable - to be held next Wednesday, the day after the Budget speech on Feb 16 - will focus on how effective the Budget initiatives will be in speeding up economic recovery after Singapore's worst recession.

The panel will comprise Mr Desmond Choo, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and an MP for Tampines GRC; Mr Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation; UOB economist Barnabas Gan; and Professor Hoon Hian Teck, dean of Singapore Management University's School of Economics and a Nominated MP.

It will be moderated by ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Highlights from the roundtable will be aired on The Straits Times Budget 2021 microsite at str.sg/budget2021 on Feb 21.

Businesses have said their Budget wish list is for more support in retaining staff and to keep their finances afloat.

A UOB survey of 782 small and medium-sized enterprises found that more than half want the Jobs Support Scheme and Wage Credit Scheme to be extended this year.

The Jobs Support Scheme, which provides wage subsidies to help employers retain local employees, will taper off this year with the last payout scheduled for June.

The Wage Credit Scheme is aimed at encouraging employers to share productivity gains with their employees, by helping them fund the wage increases of their local workers.

The survey noted that smaller companies with turnover of less than $10 million need more financial support such as tax incentives and easier access to grants, while larger firms focused more on business transformation.

An earlier study by the Singapore Business Federation highlighted the Jobs Support Scheme as one of the initiatives that firms hoped would be extended, together with other measures such as the rebate and waiver on foreign worker levy.

DBS found that 40 per cent or so of over 200 respondents in a survey hoped for more working capital support, while more than 30 per cent would like more wage support measures.

The upcoming Budget is expected to be calibrated to target specific industries more affected by the pandemic, while also being forward-looking, said UOB's Mr Gan. "(It could) revisit medium-to-long-term measures to develop Singapore's advanced manufacturing capabilities and digital connectivity, and accelerate Singapore's industry transformation."

He added that the key thrusts of the Budget could involve job creation and preservation, providing liquidity for businesses and reinforcing safety nets.

It could also provide extended aid for the tourism sector and, looking ahead, offer measures to promote Singapore to be a node of technology, innovation and enterprise for both Asia and the world, he added.