Sri Lanka's inevitable loan default will buy time, but not fuel or food

COLOMBO - Even through a three-decade long civil war and several crises, Sri Lanka paid its debts. But on April 12, the South Asian country announced it would halt payments on its foreign loans, saying they had become "challenging and impossible" to repay.

The decision frees up the shrinking foreign exchange reserve for critical imports of essentials like food, fuel and medicine, severe shortages of which have triggered massive citizen protests since March 31. But experts say that while the suspension offers brief relief and staves off legal challenges from an actual loan default, the depleted dollar reserve and import financing difficulties remain worries.