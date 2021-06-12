For Subscribers
Commentary
S'pore's transition towards a sustainable economy requires a collective effort
With more consumers, investors going green, companies risk losing out if they aim too low
Policymakers worldwide have woken up to the costs that climate change will inflict and are trying to smoothen the transition to a green economy.
Environmental scientists believe 2020 to 2030 is the decisive decade for climate change action. But there is another factor that could push businesses into changing their ways even more urgently - consumers and investors may shun them if they do not.