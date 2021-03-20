For Subscribers
S'pore's push towards advanced manufacturing a just-in-time move
Nation well placed to compete in higher-end ecosystem and is node in specialised supply chains
New and emerging technologies will redefine the global business landscape, especially the manufacturing sector - the keystone of Singapore's economic framework.
The speed at which new technologies are permeating every aspect of the world economy makes it an imperative for all countries to modernise their manufacturing base and the services ecosystem that supports the process.