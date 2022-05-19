S'pore's finance sector on hiring spree, a third of over 9,400 new jobs in tech: MAS chief

Singapore - The Republic's central bank estimates that there will be more than 9,400 new jobs on offer in the financial sector this year, with about a third of them in technology.

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chief Ravi Menon on Thursday (May 19) said that of the more than 3,000 jobs in tech, 700 will be roles for software developers and engineers.

This hiring pool will support the design and development of digital financial services and trade finance, blockchain technology, and use of artificial intelligence to detect fraud and money laundering.

Mr Menon said in his opening address at the inaugural Singapore Financial Forum (SgFF) that the Asian Development Bank estimates that strong exports and domestic demand will drive Asia's growth at more than 5 per cent per annum in the coming years.

Singapore then needs to grow a strong local talent pool while attracting global talent.

In regards to building a strong Singaporean core, Mr Menon stressed that it is "not a 'Singaporeans-only' strategy".

Such a strategy would be fatal for Singapore as a global financial hub, as there are simply not enough locals to meet the fast-expanding specialist needs of financial institutions, he said.

Rather, the idea is to develop good skills and capabilities in Singapore's local workforce and ensure fair hiring opportunities.

MAS estimates there were more than 3,000 Singapore citizens in senior roles in the financial sector last year, up by more than 80 per cent from 2016.

"The financial sector is growing rapidly and creating more jobs than our small local workforce can meet. Our labour market is tightening with unfilled vacancies and rising wages.

"If we do not remain open to global talent, our financial sector will lose its competitiveness and growth will be sub-par," Mr Menon warned.

He stressed that Singapore continues to welcome foreigners despite changes in work pass policies.

The changes are not to cut the intake of Employment Pass holders but to enable entry of high quality global talent in a more transparent and flexible way, he said.