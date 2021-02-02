S'pore wants to grow manufacturing base, attract top players

Singapore is working to grow its strong manufacturing base and attract top players to anchor their operations here, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

Manufacturing remains a key pillar of Singapore's economy. Building on its existing strengths in the sector, the country aims to expand its capacity and capabilities in emerging areas of growth, such as biomedical science, agri-tech, urban mobility and sustainability.

Mr Chan told the media after a visit to biotech firm Illumina that with leading firms in the industry setting up operations - and growing - here, good job opportunities will be available for Singaporeans.

Since Illumina set up in Singapore in 2008, it has not only increased its production capacity here but also helped to grow the ecosystem of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, he added.

Mr Chan said the firm is the kind of manufacturing leader that Singapore wants to attract. Illumina has 1,300 staff here, producing specialised products. These include about 95 per cent of global demand for microarray bead chips and 85 per cent of global core sequencing consumables - equipment used in diagnosing medical conditions.

"This is what we mean by having companies in Singapore that will make it harder for us to be displaced from the global production and supply chain. (They) are not in the mass market competing on price.

"They are competing on the quality of their ideas, the quality of their research, the quality of their production," Mr Chan said.

He added that Illumina plans to continue growing its operations and research teams here.

He highlighted that next-generation manufacturing plants no longer involve working in a dirty, dangerous or repetitive environment. "What we are seeing now are people who are working at the cutting edge of technology in clean rooms, and each and every (one) of the machines is so high-tech that many people will be very impressed with what we are able to do in Singapore."

He also outlined Singapore's three key strategies to position itself as an advanced manufacturing hub: investing in infrastructure, building a strong research ecosystem, and supporting firms in Industry 4.0 transformation projects.

The Government announced last month a 10-year plan to grow the country's manufacturing sector by 50 per cent by 2030.

Manufacturing contributes about 21 per cent of Singapore's total gross domestic product and employs 12 per cent of its workforce.

In particular, the development of the Jurong Innovation District advanced manufacturing hub will help provide opportunities for collaboration among industry players and strengthen the links between research, economic activity and skills development.

Mr Chan also noted how Singapore has established Centres of Innovation to develop new Industry 4.0 technologies and solutions across advanced manufacturing and new growth areas like agri-food. It is also working with industry partners to ensure the workforce keeps pace with the industry's transformation.

Singapore continues to support firms in their transformation efforts, Mr Chan said.

"We have to make sure that we keep pace with the latest demands for the industry in the future."