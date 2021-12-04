For Subscribers
Commentary
S'pore set to weather disruptions but global supply chain reset a concern
If global sourcing networks for inputs undergo an unfavourable reconfiguration, painful economic adjustment may be needed here.
SINGAPORE - Exports seem to have defied supply disruptions stemming from the pandemic but persistent stress on global supply chains may have ramifications down the line for a trade-dependent economy like Singapore.
Inflation is the immediate threat, of course, but another longer-term risk looms for Singapore, given that it is mainly a producer of intermediate goods and components.