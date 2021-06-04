S'pore retail sales jump 54% in April from circuit breaker low; still below pre-Covid-19 levels

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore rebounded in April but the jump was largely inflated by comparison to the low base a year ago when Singapore entered its circuit breaker period and physical stores were closed for most of the month.

Takings at the till continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Statistics (SingStat) noted in its report on Friday (June 4).

Retail sales surged by 54 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, compared with the revised 6.3 per cent increase in March, according to the SingStat data.

This made for a third straight month of retail sales growth after a 24-month-long year-on-year slide.

Excluding motor vehicles, sales rose 39.2 per cent in April, compared with the 4.5 per cent increase the month before.

All segments registered jumps in turnover except for supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as minimarts and convenience stores. Takings at these places reversed their growth streak from last year, when more people stayed at home and bought groceries during the circuit breaker period.

Sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets plunged by 30.2 per cent from a year ago, while takings minimarts and convenience stores dropped 16.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of watches and jewellery jumped the most, by 646.8 per cent.

This was followed by the sales of apparel and footwear, which increased by 442.6 per cent.

Takings at department stores grew by 279.9 per cent, while sales of recreational goods increased by 174.6 per cent.

Vehicle sales went up by 261.3 per cent, while petrol service stations registered an increase of 103.8 per cent.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods also rose in April, by 31.2 per cent, reversing a revised 12.3 per cent decline the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, takings at the till fell 1.3 per cent in April, and 0.8 per cent excluding motor vehicle sales.

SingStat observed that most retail industries recorded a fall in sales in April compared to March.

"Sales of optical goods and books, and computer and telecommunications equipment declined 9.7 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively, due mainly to lower demand for books and mobile phones," it said.

Retailers of watches and jewellery, motor vehicles, as well as furniture and household equipment also saw declines in sales of between 3.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent.

In contrast, sales at department stores, and takings of apparel and footwear, as well as cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods rose between 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, sales of food and beverage services leapt by 73.4 per cent year on year in April, compared with the revised 8.4 per cent increase in March.

The significant growth in food and beverage sales was due to the low base in April last year when dining-in at food and beverage establishments was not allowed during the circuit breaker period.

Restaurant sales grew by 172.9 per cent, while cafes, food courts and other eating places saw takings rise by 59.6 per cent. Takings at fast food outlets rose 34.8 per cent.

But food caterers continued to suffer a slide in sales, of 31.7 per cent.