S'pore core inflation hits 13-year high of 4.8% in July, overall inflation reaches 7%

SINGAPORE - Consumer prices in Singapore extended their searing climb last month with core inflation hitting 4.8 per cent year on year, up from 4.4 per cent in June.

This was the highest in more than 13 years, with the inflation measure hitting 5.5 per cent in November 2008.

Core inflation - which excludes costs of private transport and accommodation - surged because of stronger increases in the prices of food, as well as electricity and gas.

The July figure is higher than the Bloomberg consensus of a 4.7 per cent increase.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) or overall inflation for July came in at 7 per cent - the highest in 14 years since it hit 7.5 per cent in June 2008.

The rise was led by increases in private transport and accommodation. July's CPI is level with Bloomberg's estimates but higher than the 6.7 per cent in June.

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released on Tuesday (Aug 23) showed that food inflation came in at 6.1 per cent in July from 5.4 per cent in June - a result of higher prices for food services and non-cooked food.

Electricity and gas prices edged up to 24 per cent in July on the back of a larger increase in electricity and gas tariffs.

Accommodation inflation came in at 4.6 per cent due to a faster pace of increase in housing rents, while private transport costs rose to 22.2 per cent led by a stronger pickup in car prices.

Services inflation crept up slightly to 3.5 per cent as the costs of outpatient services, airfares and recreational and cultural services recorded larger increases.

For retail and other goods, inflation came in at 2.8 per cent, lower than 3.1 per cent in June. This was due to a slower pace of increase as telecommunication equipment and medicine and health product inflation declined. At the same time, the cost of personal effects fell.

Both MAS and MTI said inflationary pressures will remain elevated in the months ahead.

For the full year, the headline inflation forecast was maintained at between 5 per cent and 6 per cent, while core inflation is projected to average between 3 per cent and 4 per cent.