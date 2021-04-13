For Subscribers
News analysis
S'pore companies should get ready for post-pandemic supply chains
A broad overhaul of global supply chains is gradually picking up pace, with the focus now shifting from cutting costs to building resilience against unforeseen shocks like the coronavirus pandemic.
Companies in Singapore that are directly or indirectly involved in the supply chains of large corporations should start to invest now in building resilience in their own supply channels to be compatible with the changes.