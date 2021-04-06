SP Group building South-east Asia's first large-scale underground substation

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - SP Group is constructing South-east Asia's first large-scale underground substation, a move that will free up 3ha of prime land, about the size of four football fields, in land-scarce Singapore.

The land above the underground substation will be used for a 34-storey commercial development.

Located in Labrador, the 230 kV substation will serve the electricity needs of nearby towns such as Alexandra, Clementi, Keppel and Pasir Panjang, as well as the Science Park district.

Additionally, the group announced on Tuesday (April 6) that it has awarded the building contract of the substation to main contractor Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

SP Group chief executive officer Stanley Huang said: "In our business of enabling a low-carbon, smart energy future, we are building sustainable and resilient infrastructure... This is in line with Singapore's urban renewal plans and our own SDG (United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals) of ensuring access to reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and tapping innovation to build sustainable infrastructure."

Noting the complexities of building an underground substation that requires more resources and specialised engineering capabilities, the electricity and gas distribution company highlighted that in the long term, underground substations have a lower risk of being exposed and damaged. This would ensure asset and network security, SP Group added.

The Labrador underground substation is part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's underground Master Plan 2019. The substation and the commercial building are scheduled for completion in 2024.