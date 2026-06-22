South Korea’s early exports jump again as AI boom fuels chip demand

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Chip exports again led gains in early June, soaring 188.4 per cent from a year earlier.

– South Korea’s export growth remained robust in early June thanks to a continued boom in the semiconductor sector.

Exports adjusted for working-day differences rose 49.7 per cent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of June, according to customs office data released on June 22.

That compares with a 52.6 per cent increase in the same 20-day period of May.

On an unadjusted basis, shipments increased 60.4 per cent, while imports rose 23.2 per cent, leading to a trade surplus of US$17.5 billion (S$22.6 billion).

The data suggests external demand remains robust, supported by booming investment tied to artificial intelligence and data centres.

They also add to evidence that semiconductors remain the primary driver of South Korea’s growth, helping offset weakness in other parts of the economy.

Chip exports again led gains, soaring 188.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Shipments of computer-related products increased 293.3 per cent, while petroleum-product exports were supported by elevated energy prices.

Policymakers are assessing the implications of a prolonged semiconductor boom that has underpinned economic growth, boosted tax revenue and supported asset prices.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has turned more hawkish in recent months, citing inflation risks stemming from higher oil prices, a weaker won and resilient economic activity.

Governor Shin Hyun Song has argued that the benefits of the chip expansion are increasingly filtering through the economy via stronger corporate earnings, consumption and investment.

Speaking at a briefing last week, Shin said the semiconductor boom could complicate the inflation outlook, as record bonus payouts by major technology companies may spill over into broader wage growth and consumer spending.

Consumer-price inflation accelerated to 3.1 per cent in May, the fastest pace in more than two years, reinforcing the BOK’s tightening bias.

By destination, exports to China rose almost 87 per cent, while shipments to the US increased nearly 54 per cent. Exports to Taiwan and Vietnam climbed 103.6 per cent and 75.5 per cent, respectively, reflecting broad-based strength in semiconductors, displays and petroleum products. BLOOMBERG