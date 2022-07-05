South Korea consumer inflation hits near 24-year high, rises faster than expected

The consumer price index rose 6 per cent in June from a year before. PHOTO: REUTERS
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's consumer prices rose more than expected in June to hit the fastest pace in nearly 24 years, government data showed on Tuesday (July 5).

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6 per cent in June from the year before, speeding up from a 5.4 per cent rise in the previous month and exceeding the 5.9 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll.

It was the fastest annual rise since November 1998 and was above the central bank's 2 per cent target for a 15th consecutive month.

The index rose 0.6 per cent on a monthly basis, also exceeding a 0.5 per cent rise seen in the survey.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) last month said it expected the inflation trajectory to be higher than earlier projections and that it would closely assess debt repayment burdens to determine whether a half-percentage point interest rate hike in July would be appropriate.

The BOK has delivered five 25-basis point interest rate hikes since last August to 1.75 per cent, the highest since mid-2019, joining a global wave of policy tightening as central banks grapple with price spikes not seen in decades.

An interest rate increase of a half-percentage point, if delivered in July, will be the first time in the central bank's history.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9 per cent from a year ago, the fastest pace since February 2009.

