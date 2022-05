Bread, cakes, noodles and pasta look set to cost even more as global wheat prices continue to soar.

Yesterday, the price of the staple rose by nearly 6 per cent - the maximum trading amount allowed - after India imposed a ban on exports, worsening already tight supplies.

With war crippling exports from Ukraine and Russia, which together account for one-third of the world's supply, wheat prices have shot up 60 per cent to date this year.