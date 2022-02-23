Soaring commodity prices may hit outlook for global growth

Oil rose to nearly US$100 a barrel and nickel jumped to its highest price in a decade yesterday, after Russia recognised two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered its troops to enter the breakaway regions.

Surging commodity prices amid fears of war in Europe can diminish the sanguine outlook for economic growth worldwide, analysts said.

Fears that Russia's move will result in sanctions from Western powers and cripple the supply from one of the world's top commodities exporters sent oil prices up 3.5 per cent to US$98.74 per barrel, and natural gas up 7.3 per cent to 186.20 pence per therm.

Nickel rose 1.9 per cent to US$24,610 per ton, aluminium jumped 0.5 per cent to a record 3,279.50 per ton, and wheat was last traded at US$8 a bushel - its highest price since 2012.

Higher prices of oil, food grains and metals can bolster expectations of runaway inflation and prompt central banks to scale up the pace and magnitude of monetary policy tightening.

These developments would hit household savings and business incomes, and drag economic growth well below the projections made for this year and beyond.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, is only a couple of dollars away from US$100 per barrel, aluminium and nickel are at or near their record highs and wheat is at its highest level since 2012.

Mr Paul Bloxham, chief economist for Australia, New Zealand and global commodities at HSBC Global Research, told The Straits Times that spiking commodity prices pose a risk to economic growth, as they eat into household budgets and business bottom lines.

The jump in crude oil prices may profit oil majors based in Singapore, such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

However, as the overall economy bleeds, eventually demand for everything - including commodities - collapses. Hence, profits for resource companies also fade in time.

But that depends on how temporary the price spiral is, as the trajectory of a geopolitical risk is hard to predict.

Ms Sri Paravaikkarasu, director of Asia oil at FGE, told Bloomberg TV that oil will top US$100 very quickly if Russian crude exports are sanctioned.

Russia is also one of the top exporters of wheat and metals such as aluminium. Hence, pricing across the overall commodity complex will remain volatile for now.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said at a recent media briefing that if the worst-case scenario transpires, global trade will suffer and investment flows will be curtailed - landing a blow to economic growth worldwide.

That is a scary scenario, even though quite unlikely at this point, for a trade-and investment-dependent economy such as Singapore.

MTI's projections of 3 per cent to 5 per cent economic growth this year assumes crude oil prices will average US$80 per barrel. The average has already reached US$88 as at yesterday.

To be sure, most analysts believe it is too early to make a final assessment on the future course of events in the Ukraine conflict.

Mr Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: "At this point, we doubt the full scale of sanctions threatened by the West will be rolled out."

He said comments by various European leaders suggest that, instead, a proportional response will likely be chosen to retain the deterrence of harsher sanctions, keep the door at least somewhat open for diplomatic efforts, and minimise collateral damage to the European and global economy.

