SMEs in better shape in Q3, contracted less than in previous quarter: OCBC index

SINGAPORE - Smaller businesses appear to have been in better shape in the third quarter than they were three months earlier, even if many remained in contraction, according to a report released on Tuesday.

An index on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) compiled by OCBC Bank rose to 49.6 points in the three months to Sept 30, up from 49 points in the second quarter.

A reading below 50 indicates a deterioration in business activity relative to the same period a year ago, while a reading above 50 indicates an improvement.

This quarterly index is based on the transaction data of more than 100,000 SME customers in Singapore with annual sales turnover of up to $30 million. The index is based on a composite of six indicators – collections, payments, cash flow, credit and debit transactions, and balances.

The data also showed that the SMEs’ sales revenues and expenses had continued to slip in the third quarter, amid sustained weakness in external demand.

Overall, the sectors that did best were the domestically focused ones, including food and beverage, education, retail, and building and construction, all of which continued to expand. Business services posted an even 50, neither growing nor shrinking.

OCBC global commercial banking head Linus Goh said: “These consumer-driven industries continue to enjoy healthy growth, buoyed by private consumption and a sustained recovery in international tourist arrivals.”

In contrast, the same few export-oriented segments, such as transport and logistics, wholesale trade, along with information and communications technology (ICT), continued to shrink the most, he added.

The report said that these contributed to the drag on the overall performance of SMEs.

Looking ahead, the smaller-business segment is expected to stay slightly contractionary for the rest of the year as external headwinds persist, said Mr Goh.

Notably, the ongoing slowdown in global electronics and decline in factory output will constrain growth in manufacturing and the trade-related sectors, he said.

On the other hand, the consumer sectors will continue to give SMEs a boost, benefiting from inbound tourism and seasonal spending.