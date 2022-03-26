SMEs can reap fruits from FTAs, digital economy network: Iswaran

Local companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), should capitalise on opportunities offered by Singapore's expanding network of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) and digital economy pacts, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said yesterday.

Speaking at the Singapore Apex Business Summit at Marina Bay Sands, Mr Iswaran, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said the global economy continues to face profound challenges, including geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, anti-globalisation sentiments, and more recently, the after-effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, he noted that uncertainty can also bring forth opportunities. For instance the Covid-19 pandemic catalysed digitalisation, especially among SMEs, most of whom were not as enthusiastic about it before .

He said more than 80,000 SMEs have adopted digital solutions from the Infocomm Media Development Authority's SMEs Go Digital programme in the past few years.

"As we navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities, more than ever, trade remains integral to the survival and success of Singapore's economy," he said in his keynote speech at the summit's FTA Day 2022, organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

He said FTAs enhance Singapore's trade connectivity and standing as a global trading hub, and underpin the Trade 2030 strategy, which seeks to widen the range of trading activities, enhance the benefits of re-exports and transshipment flows, and embed Singapore more deeply into global supply chains.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry launched the Trade 2030 strategy earlier this month. It is aimed at growing Singapore's exports from $805 billion to at least $1 trillion and doubling offshore trade value to US$2 trillion ($2.71 trillion).

Mr Iswaran said local household brand Prima Taste, which sells packed ingredients of popular hawker dishes such as Laksa, Nonya curry and chilli crab, is one of the companies that have benefited from Singapore's growing network of FTAs.

He added that Prima's products are sold in more than 40 countries, facilitated by preferential market access through FTAs.

"With the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Prima also enjoys reduced time-to-market through the agreement's trade facilitating provisions on Customs procedures and sanitary requirements."