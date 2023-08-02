Small businesses boost US private payrolls in July, adding to hopes of a ‘soft landing’

WASHINGTON – US private payrolls rose more than expected in July as small businesses boosted hiring, pointing to continued labour market resilience that could shield the economy from a recession.

The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday also showed a moderation in wage growth, which bodes well for the inflation outlook. It added to recent upbeat data ranging from inflation to consumer spending in raising hopes that the economy will have the “soft landing” envisioned by Federal Reserve officials.

“This is the latest in ‘soft-landing’ economic statistics where Fed officials are seeing inflation slowing down without creating the massive unemployment seen in a recession,” said Mr Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

“As long as inflation remains on the low side in upcoming reports, the Fed is likely to skip the September meeting when it comes to hiking rates again.”

Private payrolls increased by 324,000 jobs in July after surging by 455,000 in June, according to ADP. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment would increase by 189,000.

Wages for workers remaining in their jobs increased 6.2 per cent in the 12 months through July after advancing 6.4 per cent in June.

For those changing jobs, wages rose 10.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis after increasing 11.3 per cent in June. This aligns with government data on Tuesday that showed a sharp decline in workers quitting their jobs for greener pastures in June.

Manufacturing drag

Hiring at small business establishments with one to 49 employees increased by 237,000, accounting for more than two-thirds of the gain in private payrolls in July.

Payrolls at medium-sized businesses, with 50 to 499 workers, rose by 138,000. But large establishments, businesses with more than a headcount of 500, shed 67,000 positions.

“The hiring challenge for small firms has been part of their growth story. They were blocked out (in 2022) by bigger firms that hired in droves,” Dr Nela Richardson, the ADP’s chief economist, told reporters. “It’s been a combination of trying to get headcount in the door, but also working against a supply of workers that have been a little bit hesitant to come back into the labour market. So we’re seeing that starting to reverse.”