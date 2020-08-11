Singapore's total merchandise trade falls 15.2% in Q2, decline in both oil and non-oil trade

SINGAPORE - Singapore's total merchandise trade decreased by 15.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago, with declines in both oil and non-oil trade.

This came after a 0.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter.

Oil trade contracted by 61.9 per cent amid lower oil prices than a year ago, continuing the 15.9 per cent slide from the previous quarter, while non-oil trade fell by 3.3 per cent, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement on Monday (Aug 11).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, total merchandise trade decreased by 14.3 per cent for the April to June period, after the slight increase of 0.1 per cent in the first quarter.

Non-oil trade declined 7.7 per cent, while oil trade plunged 50.6 per cent.

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) grew 6.5 per cent from April to June, from the low base a year ago. Both electronic and non-electronic Nodx grew in the second quarter.

In the April to June period, Nodx grew better-than expected, amid favourable sector-specific export and output trends, Enterprise Singapore said.

Electronic Nodx expanded 10.6 per cent year on year, after the 2.3 per cent dip in the first quarter, on the back of growth in areas such as disk media products and telecommunications equipment.

Non-electronic Nodx increased 5.4 per cent, with the largest contributions from non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery.

Overall, the biggest contributors to the Nodx growth were the United States, Japan and South Korea, although exports to China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand declined. This came despite Nodx to Singapore's top markets increasing in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, Nodx declined 2.4 per cent in the second quarter, in contrast to the first quarter's 7.3 per cent expansion.

Meanwhile, non-oil re-exports fell 6.6 per cent year on year in the second quarter, due to lower shipment of non-electronics, while electronic re-exports grew.

Singapore's total services trade contracted 22.2 per cent year on year in the second quarter, continuing the first quarter's 3.2 per cent decline.

Total services trade came in at $107 billion for the quarter, with services exports contracting 20.3 per cent, while imports dipped 24.1 per cent.

The decline in services exports was attributed to the decrease in travel receipts, transport services exports and receipts from maintenance and repair services.

The 2020 growth projection has been adjusted upwards to -10 per cent to -8 per cent for total trade, and 3 per cent to 5 per cent for Nodx, Enterprise Singapore noted.