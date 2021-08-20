Singapore's plans to ease travel curbs seen as boost to local and foreign companies

Singapore's roadmap to reopening the economy is also likely to inspire other regional economies to try and live with Covid-19 as their vaccination rates improve.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Singapore's easing of travel restrictions received a thumbs up from business leaders and economists, and raised hopes that the move will help companies here as well as the broader economy's growth outlook.

Along with other recent relaxations - allowing 50 per cent of employees to return to workplaces and an increase in event sizes to 1,000 fully vaccinated people - Singapore's roadmap to reopening the economy is also likely to inspire other regional economies to try and live with Covid-19 as their vaccination rates improve.

