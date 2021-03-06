For Subscribers
Economy Watch
Singapore's Green Plan 2030 seen as a concrete but cautious step towards a low-carbon economy
A show of greater preparedness by firms may spur S’pore to speed up initiatives, say experts
SINGAPORE - Singapore has made it clear that it is serious about decarbonising its economy but will proceed only at a measured pace to avoid any major business disruption or jobs displacement.
Ministers took turns during the parliamentary debate on the Singapore Green Plan 2030 on Thursday (March 4) to remind legislators of the challenges and risks the transformation entails.