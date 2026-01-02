Singapore’s GDP growth jumps to 5.7% in fourth quarter, sending 2025 growth to highest since 2021 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The economy grew 5.7 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, after expanding 4.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

SINGAPORE - A better-than-expected manufacturing surge in the fourth quarter of 2025 helped the Singapore economy achieve a full-year expansion of 4.8 per cent despite US tariffs.

The economy grew 5.7 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, after expanding 4.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Jan 2.

But that pace of growth may not be sustained in the new year. MTI’s forecast given on Nov 21 is for growth to slow to 1 per cent to 3 per cent in 2026, though this is likely to be revised as the year progresses.

The 4.8 per cent growth estimate for 2025 was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Dec 31, upgrading MTI’s November forecast of around 4 per cent and higher than the 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent range the ministry announced in August.

It tops 2024’s 4.4 per cent and is the fastest pace since 2021 when the economy grew 9.8 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 1.9 per cent in fourth quarter, slower than the 2.4 per cent expansion in the previous three months.

Driven by strong output expansions in the biomedical and electronics clusters, the manufacturing sector posted growth of 15 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2025, accelerating from the 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

MTI said biomedical manufacturing was primarily supported by robust growth in the pharmaceuticals segment, while electronics was boosted by sustained demand for AI-related semiconductors, servers and server-related products.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing grew 9.2 per cent, extending the 11.1 per cent expansion in the third quarter.

The construction sector expanded 4.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, moderating from the 5.1 per cent growth in the preceding quarter. Growth during the quarter was supported by an increase in both public and private sector construction projects, said MTI.

Within the services sectors, the export-driven wholesale & retail trade and transportation & storage sectors collectively grew by 3.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

MTI said growth in the wholesale trade sector was due to strong sales volumes in the machinery, equipment and supplies segment, led by the sales of telecommunications and computer equipment and electronic components amidst the AI boom.

Information and communications, finance and insurance, and professional services sectors expanded 4.2 per cent, extending the 4.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

MTI since the start of 2025 had expected global growth to be weighed by US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

However, global economic conditions have turned out to be more resilient than expected, as most tariffs were finally agreed at much lower levels than the rates announced in April.

At the same time, the stronger-than-anticipated artificial intelligence boom provided support for economic growth, and for the exports of AI-related semiconductors and equipment.

There have also been further de-escalations in trade tensions recently. Notably, the US-China trade truce has been extended to November 2026 with a reduced US tariff rate on China.

Meanwhile, the US roll-out of the sectoral tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals - Singapore two key manufacturing and export drivers - have yet to materialise.

Data released in the past month had already set the stage for a strong fourth quarter outcome.

Singapore’s factory output in November saw a third straight month of growth. Total manufacturing output rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year, easing from October’s revised growth of 28.9 per cent, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Dec 26.



Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 11.6 per cent in November, driven mainly by pharmaceuticals and electronic products like semiconductors and personal computers, according to Enterprise Singapore.



November’s performance was down from a revised 21.7 per cent expansion in October, but still exceeded the 6.8 per cent rise forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Enterprise Singapore still expects full-year Nodx growth to come in at around 2.5 per cent in the whole of 2025.

Jobs growth has also remained robust so far.

Total employment in Singapore rose by 24,800 in the July to September period, more than doubling the increase of 10,400 in the previous quarter, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM’s) third-quarter labour market report released in December.



Unemployment rates across the board remained low in September, with the rate for Singaporeans and PRs standing at 2.8 per cent, and for Singaporeans alone at 3 per cent. The figures fall within the range reflected in the non-recessionary years of 2015 to 2019, said MOM.

That may have helped services segments such as accommodation and food services, real estate, administrative and support services and other services. Their combined growth came at 3.2 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.