Singapore's economy grew 0.7% in 2019: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew by 0.7 per cent year-on-year in 2019, based on flash estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (Jan 2).

The ministry has projected economic growth for the full year to be between 0.5 and 1 per cent.

The estimated economic growth for 2019 is also far below 2018’s 3.1 per cent.

In the fourth quarter, the economy expanded by 0.8 per cent year-on-year, compared with 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter. This is similar to what private-sector economists had predicted.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy expanded at a slower pace of 0.1 per cent compared with the 2.4 per cent growth in the third quarter.

The manufacturing sector contracted by 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter, continuing the 0.9 per cent decline in the third quarter.

This was due to output declines in the electronics, chemicals and transport engineering clusters, which more than offset expansions in the precision engineering, biomedical manufacturing and general manufacturing clusters, MTI said.

The construction sector grew by 2.1 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, slightly slower than the 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the services producing industries expanded 1.4 per cent, compared with 0.9 per cent in the third quarter, supported by the likes of the finance and insurance sector, as well as the business services sector.

MTI will release the final growth figures for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2019 - including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity - in February.