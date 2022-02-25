Singapore, UK finalise digital economy deal to boost online trade and partnerships

SINGAPORE - Singapore and the United Kingdom on Friday (Feb 25) finalised a new digital-trade deal they had agreed on last December.

Mr S. Iswaran, the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, and Ms Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, helmed the hybrid signing ceremony to formalise the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (UKSGDEA) at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

While this is Singapore's fourth digital agreement, likely to come into force in the next few months, for Britain it is the first.

The UKSGDEA is also the first digital pact between an Asian and a European country.

The deal will boost existing digital trade between Singapore and Britain and provide new areas of partnership for businesses on both sides, ultimately ensuring their consumers are better served, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In his address at the ceremony, Mr Iswaran said the two countries have already started looking into the next wave of cooperation.

That will include a detailed framework for green economy cooperation and an agreement - Mutual Recognition Agreement of Authorised Economic Operators - to expedite Customs clearances by this year.

Singapore is Britain's largest trade and investment partner in South-east Asia, while the UK is one of Singapore's top investment destinations in Europe.

Negotiations for the deal started in June last year, building upon the existing UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement that came into force in February 2021.

"The expeditious conclusion of this cutting-edge agreement reflects strong trust between two like-minded and digitally progressive nations," said Mr Iswaran.

The new deal's key thrusts include encouraging digitalisation of the entire trading process, protecting data used and exchanged in trade deals, and facilitating a digital environment where smaller companies feel their transactions are secure and consumers are guarded against fraudulent, misleading or deceptive conduct online.

Mr Iswaran said that by enabling seamless digital trade, trusted data flows and secure digital environments, the UKSGDEA will enhance Singapore's and the UK's roles as trusted nodes in global value chains.

"This enables businesses to use us as digital gateways to access opportunities in Asia, Europe and indeed the world," he added.

That deal covers a thriving trade relationship worth more than £17 billion (S$30.6 billion). In 2019, bilateral services trade exceeded $22 billion, of which around 70 per cent could have been digitally delivered.