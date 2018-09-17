Singapore start-ups get help finding partners with new online platform

SINGAPORE - Start-ups, incubators and accelerators, and investors can now find and connect with one another through an online portal called the Startup SG Network, the latest addition to Singapore's Startup SG initiatives, Enterprise Singapore announced on Monday (Sept 17).

Launched at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (Switch), the national platform allows local players across more than 30 technology sectors to profile themselves and seek partnerships and deal flows. Using the website's search functions, start-ups and multipliers will be able to find suitable partners based on filters and search terms they have entered.

Enterprise Singapore said that the platform will introduce more interactive features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, such as a chatbot and recommendation engine in later stages of development.

"This will enhance user experience and help participants make higher quality connections," it said.

Interested parties who have registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) can log onto the Startup SG Network at www.startupsg.net to create their company profiles and browse for potential partners.