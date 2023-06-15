Singapore shows signs of cooling labour demand as job vacancies drop for 4th straight quarter

SINGAPORE - Singapore showed signs of cooling labour demand in the latest market data released on Thursday as total employment expanded at a slower pace, retrenchments rose and job vacancies, while still high, dropped for a fourth straight quarter.

Retrenchments also rose for the third consecutive quarter to 3,820 from 2,990 in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) labour market report for the first quarter.

But testifying to the still tight labour market, 71.7 per cent of retrenched Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) - or about than 7 in 10 - were able to find a job within six months. Unemployment rates also remained low.

The increase in layoffs came mainly from the outward-oriented sectors of electronics manufacturing (670 to 1,190), information and communications (370 to 560) and financial services (260 to 540).

The total number of employed persons in Singapore grew by 33,000 in the January to March period, marking six consecutive quarters of growth. The employment data excludes migrant domestic workers.

The number of employed Singapore citizens and PRs rose by 2,800, driven by gains in the sectors of financial services, professional services, and health and social services.

The remaining increase of 30,200 came from non-resident workers largely in the construction and manufacturing industries. This also marks the first time that non-resident employment has exceeded its pre-pandemic levels.

But despite total employment in Singapore surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 3.8 per cent, growth has moderated compared to the previous quarter’s increase of 43,500.

There were other signs of cooling labour demand.

Job vacancies declined for the fourth consecutive quarter to 99,600 in March. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons remained high at 2.28 (228 jobs to 100 persons), but also declined from 2.33 in December last year.

Still, the overall unemployment rate (1.8 per cent) and resident long term unemployment rate (0.6 per cent) remained low in March 2023. Across most age and education groups, the jobless rates for Singapore citizens and PRs either stayed low or saw improvement.

MOM said that looking ahead, employment growth looks likely to moderate, given the weakening external demand as well as headwinds in the global economy