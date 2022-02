SINGAPORE - Singapore's sanctions on Russia are unlikely to have a significant impact on businesses here, but the Ukraine crisis as a whole may pose challenges to firms that are still grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said observers.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on Monday (Feb 28) that the Republic will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians.