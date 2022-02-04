Singapore retailers saw some festive cheer with sales up 6.7% in December 2021

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till grew at a faster pace in December last year, with the year-end festive season helping to boost sales, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Feb 4).

Retail sales in Singapore rose 6.7 per cent in December last year from the same month in 2020, a jump from the revised 2.2 per cent increase last November.

The outcome was better than the 4.6 per cent increase that analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased by 8.6 per cent, compared with the 4.5 per cent growth in November 2021.

Most industries within the retail sector registered higher sales last December.

Sales of watches and jewellery rose the most, by 27.4 per cent, while petrol service stations saw a 23.6 per cent hike in sales, partly due to higher petrol prices, SingStat said.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods also jumped by 17 per cent, while retailers of wearing apparel and footwear saw sales go up by 16.8 per cent.

Department stores, which were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, saw sales increase by 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of food and alcohol also grew by 10.4 per cent.

On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles fell by 7.2 per cent. Retailers of optical goods and books also saw takings drop by 5 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value in December 2021 was $4.4 billion.

Of this, online retail sales made up an estimated 14.6 per cent, which was lower than the 17.1 per cent recorded in November 2021 when there were major online shopping events such as 11.11.

The sales of food and beverage services also increased, by 7.4 per cent year on year in December, compared with the 1 per cent growth in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales of food and beverage services grew 11.7 per cent last December over the previous month, due mainly to the lower base in November 2021 when there were stricter dine-in restrictions, SingStat observed.

All industries in the food and beverage services sector registered growth year on year.