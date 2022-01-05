Singapore retail sales up 1.9% in November, slowing after October's iPhone 13 boost

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore rose for a third straight month in November last year, although growth slowed from the previous month and turnover was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Takings at the till rose 1.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.5 per cent growth in October, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Wednesday (Jan 5).

Sales in October were partially skewed by new product launches, like those of Apple's iPhone 13, boosting mobile phone sales.

November's year-on-year performance was better than the 0.7 per cent growth tipped by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales climbed 4.1 per cent, compared with the 11.5 per cent increase in October.

Takings edged up 2.5 per cent in November over the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Sales were mixed across industries. Petrol service stations, watches and jewellery, and apparel and footwear were among those that enjoyed higher takings.

But industries such as motor vehicles, optical goods and books, department stores, and computer and telecommunications equipment saw sales fall.

The estimated total retail sales value in November was $3.7 billion, of which an estimated 16.9 per cent was from online sales, slightly higher than the 15.2 per cent recorded in October.

November's online sales were buoyed by year-end online shopping events such as Singles' Day and Black Friday.

Online retail sales of computer and telecommunications equipment made up 55.6 per cent of the industry's total sales, while online takings of furniture and household equipment accounted for 34.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the food and beverage (F&B) services sector saw 0.6 per cent growth in sales in November over the same month in 2020.

It reversed a 4.5 per cent decline in October that was due to tightened Covid-19 restrictions limiting group size for dining at F&B establishments to two fully vaccinated people.

F&B turnover rose 10.4 per cent in November over the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis. However, the takings still remained below pre-Covid-19 levels.

Restaurant sales fell 4.9 per cent year on year in November because of tighter social restrictions. Dining in was allowed for groups of up to two fully vaccinated people from Nov 1 to 21, and up to five fully vaccinated diners from Nov 22.

It was allowed for groups of up to five for the whole of October 2020 and November 2020.

Turnover of food caterers jumped 38.9 per cent because of the low base last year when catering demand was low.

Takings at fast-food outlets dipped 0.7 per cent, reversing October's 10.1 per cent growth.

Cafes, foodcourts and other eating places saw a 3.1 per cent rise owing to higher demand for food deliveries.

The total sales value of F&B services was estimated at $706 million in November, of which online sales made up 32.8 per cent, lower than October's 38.4 per cent.