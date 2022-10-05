Singapore retail sales see slower growth of 13% in August

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till in Singapore grew at a slower pace in August, continuing the easing seen in July.

Retail sales rose 13 per cent in August from a year ago, compared to the revised 13.9 per cent growth in July, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

The figure was below the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, who tipped sales to rise by 15.4 per cent.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 16.2 per cent year on year, down from the 18.4 per cent increase in July.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales dipped 1.3 per cent from July on a seasonally-adjusted basis, reversing the0.7 per cent increase from June to July.

Year on year, retail sales rose for most categories, with wearing apparel and footwear recording the highest increase at 64.7 per cent. This was partly attributed to a higher demand for bags and footwear, the Department of Statistics said.

Sales at department stores saw a 42.8 per cent increase, while sales of food and alcohol climbed 48.5 per cent.

However, sales for three categories slid from a year ago. Vehicle sales were down 7.9 per cent amid a lower Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota this year. Takings at supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as at mini-marts and convenience stalls, dropped by 6.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively.

Month on month, the majority of the industries suffered a drop in sales, with 10 out of the 14 seeing their takings slide. Petrol service stations saw its sales drop by 8.2 per cent compared to a year ago, the largest dip out of the 10 industries.

The estimated total retail sales value in August was $3.8 billion, of which online sales made up 12.5 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, the total retail sales value was about $3.4 billion, of which 14.1 per cent came from online retail sales.